Salvador "Sal" P. Barranco, 85, of Topeka, KS died Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the House at Midland Care with his family by his bedside.
He was born November 16, 1933 in Topeka the son of Juan and Teresa (Perez) Barranco.
Sal married Eusebia "Peggy" Escobar on February 9, 1957 in Topeka. Together they had three children.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Sal worked at Seymour Foods, Meadow Gold, then later worked at USD #501 where he was a building operator. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church where he volunteered at the Mexican Fiesta. Sal was an avid fastpitch softball player and was inducted into the Newton Mexican American Hall of Fame in 2015.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy, on June 4, 2018, a grandson, Jordan Barranco in 2012, three brothers, Angel Barranco, Pete Barranco, Jesus Barranco, along with six sisters, Conception Martinez, Josephine Munoz, Aurora Sanchez, Maria Rocha, Dolores Torrez, and Amparo Barranco.
Sal is survived by two sons, Juan (Elizabeth) Barranco, Armando (Theresa) Barranco, a daughter Rita Barranco, five grandchildren, Ryan, Cierra, Jerilyn, Aaron and Taya, and a great-grandson, Jordan Barranco, Jr. along with two sisters, Rafaela Salazar, and Cenaida Gonzalez all of Topeka.
Family will receive friends at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Tuesday, February 19th from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. where a Parish Rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Burial with military honors will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka, KS 66603.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019
