Sammye Starkey

Sammye Jean Starkey, 72, Topeka, Kansas, passed away at her home Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Sammy's family will greet friends from 2-4 Sunday at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka, Kansas 66614. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at Mater Dei Holy Name Church. Burial will follow in Shipshee Cemetery, Mayetta, Kansas.
For Sammye's complete obituary, please visit
www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.