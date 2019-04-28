|
Samuel Peyton Hurd Samuel Peyton Hurd, 84, of Topeka passed away on April 22, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. He was born April 19, 1935 in Roanoke, Virginia, the son of Harry and Beulah Hurd. He graduated from Blacksburg High School in 1953 and from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University with a B.S. in Business Administration in 1957.
Sam met the love of his life Norma while he was in college and they were married on August 17, 1957. Following graduation, he began a career as an insurance adjuster with Crawford & Company, moving from Atlanta, Georgia, to Asheville, North Carolina, to Miami, Florida, to Roanoke, Virginia, to Kansas City, and then arriving in Topeka in 1966. When his children were in high school and the family was facing the prospect of another move, he formed an independent claims adjusting company Capital City Claims Service in 1976 and worked as an independent insurance claims adjuster for the rest of his career. Even after retiring from his company, he continued to do contract work for other companies in other parts of the country until a few years ago.
Sam served six years in the Army Reserves. He was past president and life member of the Kansas Claims Association, past president and member of the Topeka Council of Churches, and past president and member of the Topeka Public Schools USD 501 Board of Education.
Sam was a man of great integrity, humility, thoughtfulness, generosity and love of family and friends. He traveled with his family and close friends on camping trips throughout the United States and Canada. In later years, he and his wife traveled to forty-seven foreign countries. Riding the Trans-Siberian Railroad, sleeping in a yurt in Mongolia, viewing the pyramids in Egypt, visiting the temples at Angkor Wat in Cambodia, and riding railroads through China, Cambodia, and Vietnam are a few examples of his many overseas adventures. He enjoyed Friday morning coffees with other insurance adjusters at a local restaurant for decades. He had a life-long passion for sports, which included attending all of his children's sporting events, coaching his son's grade school basketball team and officiating high school football games. He and his wife regularly attended KU and Washburn basketball games and they followed the Washburn University Women's Volleyball team-attending not only their home games, but also driving to road games as far away as Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. He enjoyed encouraging and dispensing grandfatherly advice to the volleyball players at practice and after games and he scheduled his regular walks at Washburn to coincide with their practices.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years Norma Hurd, daughter Tami Hurd and her partner Rose Rodriguez of Topeka, son Michael and his wife Leah Hurd of Leawood, Kansas, grandson Andrew and his wife Caitlin Hurd of San Francisco, California, Spencer and his wife Rebecca Hurd of Bentonville, Arkansas, granddaughter Shelby Hurd of Mission, Kansas, step-grandsons Chase Evans of Grinnell, Iowa and Cole Evans of Leawood, Kansas, step-granddaughters Carson and Claire Evans of Leawood, Kansas, and step-great-granddaughter Elodie Reams-Evans of Grinnell, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Tom Hurd.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019