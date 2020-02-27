Home

POWERED BY

Services
Feltner Funeral Home - Lyndon
818 Topeka Ave
Lyndon, KS 66451
(785) 828-4433
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Feltner Funeral Home - Lyndon
818 Topeka Ave
Lyndon, KS 66451
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Feltner Funeral Home - Lyndon
818 Topeka Ave
Lyndon, KS 66451
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Wallis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel Wallis


1975 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel Wallis Obituary
Samuel Wallis Overbrook--Samuel Wallis, 44. passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Lawrence Memorial Hospital in Lawrence, Kansas. He was born on July 6, 1975 in Riverside, California, the son of Fonzell "Wally" and Ellen (Dickinson) Wallis.

Sam grew up around the Overbrook community and graduated from Santa Fe Trail High School in 1993. He wrestled in high school and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Sam served in the United States Navy, during which time he was involved in several missions which are still top secret. After the service, he worked for the Marley company building and maintaining cooling towers at energy plants.

Sam married Gay Aguas, they later divorced.

Sam was preceded in death by his father, "Wally" in 2008 and by a sister, Ann Wallis in 1994.

Sam is survived by his daughter, Isabel Wallis of Gardner; his mother, Ellen Wallis of Overbrook; his sister, Sally Lane of Rose Hill; his nephew, Mason and his niece, Reilly.

Memorial services for Sam will be at 2:00pm on Friday, February 28 at the Feltner Funeral Chapel in Lyndon. The family will receive friends from 1:00pm until service time at the chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to Clara Caring Hospice, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.

logo

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -