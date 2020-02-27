|
|
Samuel Wallis Overbrook--Samuel Wallis, 44. passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Lawrence Memorial Hospital in Lawrence, Kansas. He was born on July 6, 1975 in Riverside, California, the son of Fonzell "Wally" and Ellen (Dickinson) Wallis.
Sam grew up around the Overbrook community and graduated from Santa Fe Trail High School in 1993. He wrestled in high school and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Sam served in the United States Navy, during which time he was involved in several missions which are still top secret. After the service, he worked for the Marley company building and maintaining cooling towers at energy plants.
Sam married Gay Aguas, they later divorced.
Sam was preceded in death by his father, "Wally" in 2008 and by a sister, Ann Wallis in 1994.
Sam is survived by his daughter, Isabel Wallis of Gardner; his mother, Ellen Wallis of Overbrook; his sister, Sally Lane of Rose Hill; his nephew, Mason and his niece, Reilly.
Memorial services for Sam will be at 2:00pm on Friday, February 28 at the Feltner Funeral Chapel in Lyndon. The family will receive friends from 1:00pm until service time at the chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to Clara Caring Hospice, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020