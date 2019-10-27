|
Sandra and John Patrick Halligan On October 8, 2019, Sandra N. Halligan (nee Jackson) passed away in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Following the death of her husband, Pat, in 2014, Sandra lived at Harmony House, an assisted living facility in Glenwood Springs, Colorado near her daughter Jennifer.
Sandra was born in 1939 in Liberty, Missouri. After graduating from Highland Park High School in Topeka, Sandra studied Home Economics at Marymount College in Salina, Kansas where she became a member of Delta Gamma. After college she worked for WIBW TV in Topeka.
Sandra married John Patrick "Pat" Halligan on October 29, 1960. While Pat worked in Topeka and attended college, Sandra kept their home and worked. By 1965, Pat had earned a BA from Washburn and an MBA from KU, and they had begun a family of four children: John, Jennifer, Timothy, and Thomas.
In 1972, Pat and Sandra moved to Glenwood Springs, Colorado where Pat worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
In 1985, Pat and Sandra moved to Lakewood, Colorado, and Pat began studying law at The University of Denver. Pat received a JD in 1988 from the University of Denver and practiced law while working for the U.S. Forest Service until his retirement in December, 2004.
Throughout her life, Sandra was a devout Catholic. She participated in many Church organizations, and was devoted to the care of animals.
In retirement, Pat and Sandra raised Alpacas. Sandra spun wool from the animals into yarn and knitted garments of all kinds. Apart from a brief move to Salida, Colorado, Pat and Sandra lived the remainder of their days together in Lakewood, Colorado.
Pat and Sandra are interred together, near their son Timothy, at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Topeka, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the or .
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019