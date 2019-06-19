|
|
Sandra Joy Nelson-Mayo Sandra Joy Nelson-Mayo, 63, of Auburn, KS, passed away on June 16, 2019 at the House at Midland Care. Sandra will lie in state at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home on Thursday from 2-8 p.m. where the family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Cremation will follow the visitation. Memorial Services will be held on Friday, June 21st at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 1716 SW Gage. Memorial contributions to Midland Hospice and/or to charity of donors choice. Online condolences and fond memories may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 19 to June 20, 2019