Sandra Lee "Sandy" Beck Sandra Lee "Sandy" Beck, 80, of McPherson, Kansas and formerly of Topeka, Kansas passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 2:44 a.m., surrounded by her family at her son's house.
Sandra was born in Toledo, Ohio on October 18, 1939.
She attended and graduated from Washburn University, Topeka, Kansas with an associate's degree and continued her education for several years.
Sandy served her Country in the United States Air Force for two years and was honorably discharged. She then joined the Army National Guard where she served for 26 years and retired as an E6 Staff Sergeant in 1987.
Sandy was a member of the American Legion Post in Topeka where she volunteered in many capacities, she was very active in the Women's Bowling Association in Topeka, where she obtained a perfect game with accommodation. Sandy enjoyed volunteering with American Legion and spending time with the Women's Bowling League, she also loved to fish and being outdoors and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Vicki Strong, of Topeka, Kansas, Lenny Beck, of Topeka, Kansas, Eric Beck and wife Diane, of McPherson, Kansas; her sister, Sally Ware, of Fostoria, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; her companion and friend, Steve Ridgeway of Topeka, Kansas.
Private family burial will be at a later date at one of her favorite places.
Memorials are suggested to V.A. Hospital or Hospice of Reno and McPherson County and they can be sent in care of the Glidden - Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.
