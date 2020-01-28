Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home
222 W Euclid St
Mc Pherson, KS 67460
(620) 241-2550
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Beck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Lee "Sandy" Beck


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Lee "Sandy" Beck Obituary
Sandra Lee "Sandy" Beck Sandra Lee "Sandy" Beck, 80, of McPherson, Kansas and formerly of Topeka, Kansas passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 2:44 a.m., surrounded by her family at her son's house.

Sandra was born in Toledo, Ohio on October 18, 1939.

She attended and graduated from Washburn University, Topeka, Kansas with an associate's degree and continued her education for several years.

Sandy served her Country in the United States Air Force for two years and was honorably discharged. She then joined the Army National Guard where she served for 26 years and retired as an E6 Staff Sergeant in 1987.

Sandy was a member of the American Legion Post in Topeka where she volunteered in many capacities, she was very active in the Women's Bowling Association in Topeka, where she obtained a perfect game with accommodation. Sandy enjoyed volunteering with American Legion and spending time with the Women's Bowling League, she also loved to fish and being outdoors and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children, Vicki Strong, of Topeka, Kansas, Lenny Beck, of Topeka, Kansas, Eric Beck and wife Diane, of McPherson, Kansas; her sister, Sally Ware, of Fostoria, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; her companion and friend, Steve Ridgeway of Topeka, Kansas.

Private family burial will be at a later date at one of her favorite places.

Memorials are suggested to V.A. Hospital or Hospice of Reno and McPherson County and they can be sent in care of the Glidden - Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -