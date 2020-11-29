1/1
Sandra Lee Newell
Sandra Lee Newell, 78, passed away on November 25, 2020, at the Lincoln County Hospital, Lincoln, KS.

Born on Friday, September 18, 1942, at Christ's hospital of Topeka, KS, with her twin brother Danny, she was the daughter of George Dewey and Lillian Fay (Lang) Adams

Raised in Ozawkie, she graduated from the Ozawkie Rural High School with the class of 1960. Married to Norman Charles Newell on August 26, 1960, the couple settled in Lincoln, KS, where together they raised their 3 boys.

A homemaker first and foremost, she was employed by Ell-Kan and later by Century Manufacturing as a salesperson before her retirement 2012. Following retirement, she worked when needed as a teller at the Farmway Credit Union of Lincoln. An active member of the Lincoln United Methodist Church, she served in numerous positions throughout the years.

Sandra cherished her family and friends. She loved the outdoors and daily walked several miles. She enjoyed quilting, bicycling with her husband, snow and water skiing. Caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren was the highlight of her life.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Melvin Adams; and two sisters, Doris Brown and Norma Reed. She is survived by her husband, Charles; sons, Don L. (Saralyn) Newell of Topeka, Tom L. (Debbie) Newell of Austin, TX, and Dr. Steven W. (Darcy) Newell of Frederick, MD; grandchildren, Scott Newell, Kyle (Ciera) Newell, Beth Newell, Ashley (Louden) Bernhard, Ryan (Carleigh)Newell, Olivia Newell; great grandchildren, Jaelyn Newell, Connelly Newell, Vivian Newell, and Isabella Newell; and siblings, Eldon Adams, Billie (Vada) Adams, Lois Janet Torluemke, Donna Cummings and Danny (Donna) Adams.

A private celebration of life will be held at the Lincoln United Methodist Church, Lincoln, KS. Service will be recorded and posted to the funeral home website on Sandra's obituary page. Memorial contributions may be given to the Lincoln United Methodist Church, PO Box 127, Lincoln, KS 67455. hallchapel.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
