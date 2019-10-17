Home

Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Evangel United Methodist Church
Holton, KS
View Map
Sandra Lee Roush-Williams HOLTON- Sandra Lee "Sandy" Roush-Williams, 62, of Holton, KS, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at her home with family by her side. Funeral Service will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Evangel United Methodist Church in Holton. Burial will follow at the Holton Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 4:00 - 5:30 p.m. Sunday evening at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. In lieu of flowers, family requests memorials be given to the Evangel United Methodist Church or C.A.R.E.S (Canine Assistance, Rehabilitation, Education & Services) c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
