Mrs. Sandra "Sandy" Paxson Sandy Paxson, 82, Burlington, died on April 3, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Topeka, Kansas.
Sandy worked as a farm wife for over 60 years. She loved the farm animals especially her little kitties. She helped Larry manage the farm baling hay in the summer and driving the trucks to move silage and grains when needed. From the city, she quickly took to farm life.
In her younger years she was active in the PEO International, loved to play golf and visit New Mexico on vacations. She was a long-time member of the Methodist Church of Burlington, serving as secretary for many years. She would volunteer serving dinners for funeral services of those losing loved ones. She was on the Burlington Library Board helping the town build a new facility in the 1990's. Sandy loved sports especially Kansas University Jayhawks basketball, holding season tickets for many years.
Sandy was born April 2, 1937 in Burlington, the daughter of Gustav and Nellie Maclaskey Robrahn. She graduated high school at Burlington in 1955. She was married to her high school sweetheart Larry Dale Paxson on June 3, 1956 in Burlington. She is survived by her husband Larry and brother Forrest Robrahn. She was preceded in death by sisters Nadine Efinger and Lavanche Roberts, and brothers James, Marcellas, Vance, Edward and Reese Robrahn.
Funeral services will be on Monday, April 8th at the United Methodist Church in Burlington. Visitation will be at 10:00 am with services to follow at 11:00 am. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery following the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Burlington United Methodist Church may be sent in care of Jones Funeral Home, PO Box 277, Burlington KS 66839.
