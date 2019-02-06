|
Sandra Rae Baer Sandra Rae Baer, 78, Paxico, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 at her home.
Sandra was born August 19, 1940 in Coffeyville, the daughter of George F. and Melba C. (Tucker) Dodson. She graduated from Topeka High School in 1958 and attended Washburn University.
She was employed as a Paraprofessional with the Seaman School District, Mission Valley School District, Mill Creek Valley, and the Capper Foundation, retiring in 2000.
She attended Trinity Lutheran Church in McFarland, sang with the Sweet Adaline's in Wamego and also sang with a number of quartets, including the Prairie Rose Quartet.
Sandra married Eugene F. Baer on September 26, 1958 in Topeka. He survives. Other survivors include daughter, Gina (Eddy) Baer Witt, Topeka; grandchildren, Keith, Hunter & Benjamin Witt; and sisters, Janice Roberts, Marsha Green, Dianne Dahl. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Melba Jo Dodds, Patricia Pitts; and brother, George Dodson, Jr.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, February 11, 2019 at Fellowship Bible Church. Burial will follow at Topeka Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS 66606.
Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019