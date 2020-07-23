1/
Sandra Sue Dain
1947 - 2020
Sandra Sue Dain, age 73, of Topeka, passed away peacefully of natural causes, Wednesday, June 22, 2020 at her home in Topeka. Sandy was born June 2, 1947 in Molene, Illinois the daughter of Lester and Helen (Claycamp) Stithem. Sandy graduated from Hoyt High School. She married Claude "Wes" Dain November 27, 1968 in Hoyt, Kansas. He survives. Other survivors include a son, Dr. Todd (Dr. Jessica Dain) Dain of Olathe, Kansas; a daughter, Chasity Sue (Jerry) Rickel of Mayetta and six grandchildren, Jerrod Flowers, Andie Dain, Tanner Flowers, Ashton Dain, Brock Dain and Olivia Rickel. Sandy and Wes are long-time members of Fairlawn Church of the Nazarene in Topeka.

Private family graveside services will be Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Prairie Home Cemetery. Sandy will lie in state Thursday from noon - 5:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Lying in State
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
JUL
24
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Prairie Home Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
M prayers are with you for peace & comfort during this hard time in life. Sandy will be greatly missed!
Karen Franke
Friend
July 23, 2020
What a great lady. Wonderful friend. I can't think of anyone who could organize an event better than Sandy. Many happy memories. She will be greatly missed. Becky
Becky Dirks
Friend
July 23, 2020
We are forever indebted to Sandy for the exceptional care she gave to our two kids while at Topeka Lutheran's CYC. She was, simply, the best! Our thoughts and prayers are with Wes and the rest of the family.
Eldred & Coleen Wenger
Friend
July 23, 2020
Wes, we are saddened to hear of Sandy’s passing. We have fond memories of you and her. We are praying for your comfort and peace. Friends, Chuck and Sharon Tracy
Sharon Tracy
Friend
July 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
jim and leila stanley
July 23, 2020
Wes and family,

I used to work with Sandy in the infant room at CYC. She loved working with the babies. I will miss her smile and her laugh. She was very kind and I enjoyed working with her.

You are all in my thoughts and prayers. May God bless you and comfort you during this difficult time.
Nicole Bradshaw
Coworker
July 23, 2020
Wes we were sorry to hear about Sandy. You are in our thoughts & prayers.
Randy & Debbie Stringer
Randy & Debbie Stringer
Friend
July 23, 2020
Wes and family—we have been blessed to be your neighbors for years. You have our thoughts and prayers. Mary and Matt Johnson
Matt Johnson
Neighbor
July 23, 2020
Wes and family,
Sandy was a wonderful friend to me and I am going to miss her terribly. I will miss hearing her say "Hey Lady" whenever I saw her or received a text from her. She seemed to always know when I needed some encouraging words. Just know you are all in my thoughts and prayers!
Debbie White
Friend
July 23, 2020
Wes & Family,
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Sincere heartfelt condolences, love, hugs, and prayers.
In God's love and ours,
The Taylors
