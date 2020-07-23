Sandra Sue Dain, age 73, of Topeka, passed away peacefully of natural causes, Wednesday, June 22, 2020 at her home in Topeka. Sandy was born June 2, 1947 in Molene, Illinois the daughter of Lester and Helen (Claycamp) Stithem. Sandy graduated from Hoyt High School. She married Claude "Wes" Dain November 27, 1968 in Hoyt, Kansas. He survives. Other survivors include a son, Dr. Todd (Dr. Jessica Dain) Dain of Olathe, Kansas; a daughter, Chasity Sue (Jerry) Rickel of Mayetta and six grandchildren, Jerrod Flowers, Andie Dain, Tanner Flowers, Ashton Dain, Brock Dain and Olivia Rickel. Sandy and Wes are long-time members of Fairlawn Church of the Nazarene in Topeka.



Private family graveside services will be Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Prairie Home Cemetery. Sandy will lie in state Thursday from noon - 5:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store