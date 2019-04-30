|
|
Sandra Sue Johnson Sandra Sue Johnson, Muskogee resident passed from this life on Thursday April 25, 2019 at her home. She was 69 years of age.
Born June 10, 1949 in Norton, KS she was the daughter of Kenneth Bilben Johnson and Dorothy M. Jewett Johnson. She grew up in Topeka and attended school there. Sandi earned her Masters Degree in Social Work from the University of Kansas. She worked as a social worker for several years and was a tremendous advocate for womens services. She was married to Don Johnson on May 31, 1990 in Topeka, KS. The couple made their home in Emporia, KS fifteen years until their retirement. Following their retirement they moved first to Norman, OK and later to Muskogee to be closer to family.
Sandi loved her family very much. She was an active and faithful member of First Baptist Church and loved searching for and collecting antiques.
Sandi is survived by her husband Don of the home, one daughter, Kelly Dooley and husband Ryan of Lee's Summit, MO; one grandson Kieran Dooley; one sister Judy Nelson and husband James of Topeka, KS; three brothers, Michael Johnson and wife Marilyn of Topeka, KS, Daniel Johnson of Council Bluffs, IA and Matthew Johnson and wife Mary of Topeka, KS. She was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Signie Darling, Rebecca Jeffers and Linda McGlinn.
Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday April 30, 2019 at Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home with Chaplain Daniel Reed officiating. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home of Muskogee, OK.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019