Sandra Thomas

Sandra Joy Thomas, 64, Topeka, Kansas, passed away peacefully and surrounded by love on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at her home at Sunflower Supports.Visitation will be from 1-2 Friday at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. The Celebration of Sandra's Life will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Swedish Cemetery, Wabaunsee County. Masks are required and social distance must be kept.Memorials may be made to Sunflower Supports and sent in care of the funeral home. For Sandra's full obituary and sending condolences online, visit