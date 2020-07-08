1/
Sandra Thomas
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Joy Thomas, 64, Topeka, Kansas, passed away peacefully and surrounded by love on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at her home at Sunflower Supports.

Visitation will be from 1-2 Friday at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. The Celebration of Sandra's Life will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Swedish Cemetery, Wabaunsee County. Masks are required and social distance must be kept.

Memorials may be made to Sunflower Supports and sent in care of the funeral home. For Sandra's full obituary and sending condolences online, visit

www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved