Sandy Kay Bayer Sandra Kay Bayer, 71, of Topeka, KS, passed away on March 10, 2020.
Sandy was born in Topeka KS on October 24, 1948. She graduated from Hayden High School in 1966.
Sandy was married to Gary Bayer on January 20, 1973. They were married 42 years.
Sandy worked as a Hairdresser and a Daycare Provider for many years. She absolutely loved spending time with Family and Friends.
Sandy is preceded in death by a Son, Jeff Bayer, Parents, Joe and Evelyn Boucher, Husband, Gary Bayer, and Brother, Joe Boucher.
Sandy is survived by Brother, Jim/Kelly Boucher, Stepdaughter, Jacquie Bayer, Granddaughter, Makenzie Wempe, and 10 Nephews and Nieces, Joey and Shelby Boucher, Fayth and Chants Boucher, Joshua Boucher, Logan and McKenna Hayes, Nick Sourtas, Lillian and Alexander Boucher.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Sandy at a later date.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020