Bowser-Johnson Funeral Chapel Inc.
723 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
785-233-3039
Sara Lee (Davidson) McCrae

Mrs. Sara Lee (Davidson) McCrae Mrs. Sara Lee McCrae daughter of the late Artie M. Coleman and Henry L. Sharp was born on May 6, 1938 in Gibson County, Tennessee. On Sunday, June 23, 2019 while residing in Mansfield, Texas, God said, "Well done" and called her home. Services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 1100 SE Washington St. Visitation: Friday, July 5, 9 am until time of service at the church. Burial: Mt. Hope Cemetery. To view the full obituary or to leave a special message for the family, please visit www.BowserJohnsonFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 2 to July 3, 2019
