Sara Luise Aufdemberge Sara Luise Aufdemberge died on October 21, 2019, at her home near Leavenworth, Kansas. She is survived by her husband Robert Aufdemberge of the home; daughter Amy Aufdemberge, son-in-law Marc Sapoznik and granddaughter Samantha Sapoznik of Roseville, CA; sister Carolyn Thomas of Tucson, AZ; cousin Jon Beal of Fredonia, KS, and nephew Brian Beal Moore of N. Bethesda, MD.
Sara was born on July 22, 1940, in Kansas City, Kansas, to Dr. Lynn and Edrie Beal. She spent her childhood and high school years at Fredonia, Kansas, and received a BA from Kansas University in 1962, an MS in Library Science from Emporia State University in 1971, and a doctorate in Education from Kansas State University in 1985. She spent most of her working life as a school librarian, retiring from that position at Hayden Catholic High School in Topeka in 2005.
A visitation is scheduled for 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 26, 2019, followed by a memorial service at 1:00 PM, at First Lutheran Church, 1234 SW Fairlawn Rd., Topeka, Kansas. Burial service will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens, 16731 Springdale Rd. (K-92 Hwy), Leavenworth, KS, at 10:00 AM, Monday October 28, 2019.
Memorials in Sara's name can be made to the .
