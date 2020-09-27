1/
Sara M. Horak
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sara M. Horak, 91, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020, at Kelly House in Topeka.

Private family graveside funeral services will be at Czech-Moravan Cemetery north of Rossville. Mrs. Horak will lie in state Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Piper Funeral Home from 3:00 until 7:00 P.M.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Rossville High School Booster Club and sent in care of the Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To leave online condolences go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Lying in State
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Piper Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Piper Funeral Home
714 Maple
St. Marys, KS 66536
785-437-2222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved