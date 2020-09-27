Sara M. Horak, 91, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020, at Kelly House in Topeka.
Private family graveside funeral services will be at Czech-Moravan Cemetery north of Rossville. Mrs. Horak will lie in state Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Piper Funeral Home from 3:00 until 7:00 P.M.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Rossville High School Booster Club and sent in care of the Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To leave online condolences go to www.piperfuneralhome.com
