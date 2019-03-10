|
|
Sarah Chappell Trulove A memorial service for Sarah Chappell Trulove, 83, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16, in Danforth Chapel on the KU campus. She died February 14, 2019, at The Windsor of Lawrence.
Sarah was born February 10, 1936, in Los Angeles, the second of three children of John Edgar and Dorothy (Kober) Chappell. The family moved to Topeka in the 1950s, where Sarah began college at Washburn University. She acted in Topeka Community Theatre productions, including its award-winning production of Neil Simon's "The Good Doctor" in the 1970s.
In 1956, Sarah married Donald Trulove. They had two children, Ann and Paul, before divorcing in 1980. Following several moves, the family returned to Topeka in 1970, where she completed her degree at Washburn, directed Christian education at Central Congregational Church, and was active with the League of Women Voters and a national religious coalition for reproductive rights. In 1982, she earned a master's degree in religious studies from the University of Kansas.
Sarah married James Woelfel on November 24, 1982 in Lawrence. Both became actively involved in the KU Western Civilization Program, he as program director and she as a lecturer, semester abroad co-leader, and independent study instructor. They created, co-edited, and contributed to "Patterns in Western Civilization," the program's textbook from 1991-2013.
An avid, creative gardener, Sarah oversaw with impeccable taste the beautification of their home. Her culinary artistry and love of entertaining were legendary among those who knew her. She traveled extensively, enjoying trips around the U.S. and Europe to visit cherished family and friends. She was, in short, an amazing, gifted, funny, brilliant, tough, talented, beautiful woman.
Sarah was preceded in death by her parents, sister, and brother. She is survived by her husband, of the home; children Paul Trulove (Lona), Annapolis, MD, and Ann Trulove (Doug Hinton), Burbank, CA; stepdaughters Allegra Dalton (James Joerke), Kansas City, MO, Sarah Gowen (Matt), Prairie Village, KS, and Skye Church (John), Tulsa, OK; grandchildren Katherine Ellis (Tom), Margaret Mayberry (Justin), Matthew Trulove, Sylvia Joerke, Josephine and Marshall Gowen, and Jessica Hamilton; and great-grandchildren Emmett, Samuel, Georgia, Eli, and Ruth Ellis, and Jackson and Emmaline Mayberry.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humanities Program of the University of Kansas or to Visiting Nurses of Douglas County, and may be sent in care of the Warren-McElwain Mortuary. Online condolences may be posted at warrenmcelwain.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019