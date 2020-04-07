|
Sarah Earline Pugh MAYETTA - Sarah "Earline" Pugh, 92, of Mayetta, KS, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the Midland Hospice House in Topeka, KS. She was born March 1, 1928 in Grove, KS (north of Silver Lake), the daughter of Earl Johnson and Effie L. (Moats) Tibbs. She graduated from Silver Lake High School in 1945 and had attended Clark's Business School in Topeka.
Earline worked for the Water Company in Topeka and for the Kansas Treasurer and Insurance Commission in Topeka where she worked in the vault verifying stocks and bonds for banks.
She was a member of the Potawatomi United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women and Extension Homemakers Unit and was very much involved with the Mayetta Mustangs 4-H Club.
Earline was united in marriage to Marshall Ivan Pugh on September 15, 1946 in Topeka, KS. They shared over 56 years of marriage before Marshall passed away on August 3, 2002. She was also preceded in death by her parents, and a great-great grandson, River Kane.
Survivors include 4 children, Russell E. Pugh (Lesa) of Hoyt, KS, Warren M. Pugh (Tina) of Mayetta, KS, Janet E. Heath (Doug) of Edmond, OK and Joyce Hale (Aaron) of Mayetta, KS; brother, Edgar W. Tibbs of Mesa, AZ; 11 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren.
Graveside Service will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Walnut Hill Cemetery in Silver Lake, KS. She will lie in state beginning Wednesday, April 8, 2020 until 4:00 p.m. and on Thursday, April 9, 2020 until 1:00 p.m. at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Potawatomi UMC or Midland Hospice House c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. Due to the critical situation our country is in, please remember the families during this difficult time and consider sending a card of condolence c/o Mercer Funeral Home or leaving a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020