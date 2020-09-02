Sarah Jane Brown Woellhof died August 31, 2020, at Aldersgate Village, Topeka, Kansas. She was born in Sturgis, Michigan, on January 18, 1936, the daughter of Jacob S. and Lucille McKibben Brown. Her mother died when she was two days old and she lived with her grandparents, Fred and Mary Catherine Brown for the first two and half years of her life. She was adopted by her stepmother, Helen Chase Brown, in 1948.
Sarah grew up in La Grange, Indiana, where she worked in her father's drug store. She graduated from Prudue University and worked in Chicago until her marriage to Alfred William Woellhof in 1965. They had a son, Frederick (Fritz) Brown Woellhof, who died in 2008.
Sarah was a practitioner of Falun Gong. She was active with Topeka Community Cat Fix and also a member DAR.
She is survived by her sister, Mary Catherine Petersen, Naples, FL, and brother, Frederick John Brown, Abingdon, VA.
No funeral is planned. Her ashes will be inurned in the Brown family plot at the Greenwood Cemetery, La Grange, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of Falun Gong, 24 West Railroad Avenue, PMB #124, Tenafly, NJ 07670, or Topeka Community Cat Fix, 2155 SW Westport Drive, Topeka, KS 66614.
