Sarah M. Merrill, 96, of Topeka, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at a Topeka care center.
As per Sarah's wishes, cremation has taken place and no memorial services are presently planned. Private inurnment will take place in Sunset Cemetery in Manhattan, Kansas at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the CAT Association of Topeka, 1719 SW Gage Blvd., Topeka, Kansas, 66604.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
