Sarah May Mullin Sarah May Mullin, 97, of Topeka, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at McCrite Plaza.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. Where the family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery.
To view Sarah's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019