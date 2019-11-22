|
Sarah Reece Lyndon--Sarah Reece, 60, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in Topeka, Kansas.
Memorial services for Sarah will be at 3:00pm on Sunday, November 24, at the Feltner Funeral Chapel in Lyndon. The family will receive friends from 2:00pm until service time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sarah Reece Memorial Fund, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019