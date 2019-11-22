Home

POWERED BY

Services
Feltner Funeral Home - Lyndon
818 Topeka Ave
Lyndon, KS 66451
(785) 828-4433
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Feltner Funeral Home - Lyndon
818 Topeka Ave
Lyndon, KS 66451
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Feltner Funeral Home - Lyndon
818 Topeka Ave
Lyndon, KS 66451
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Reece
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Reece

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah Reece Obituary
Sarah Reece Lyndon--Sarah Reece, 60, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in Topeka, Kansas.

Memorial services for Sarah will be at 3:00pm on Sunday, November 24, at the Feltner Funeral Chapel in Lyndon. The family will receive friends from 2:00pm until service time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sarah Reece Memorial Fund, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -