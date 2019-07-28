Home

Sarah Rose (Tarlton) Crim

Sarah Rose (Tarlton) Crim Obituary
Sarah Rose (Tarlton) Crim Sarah Rose Tarlton Crim passed away on July 13, 2019 in Renton, Washington. She was born January 16, 1934 in Topeka to William Sr. and Neola Tarlton. Sarah attended Monroe Elementary School, Crane Junior High, and Topeka High School. She was trained and licensed as a mental health technician and worked for over 36 years at Topeka State Hospital. She was a member of St. John's AME Church. For the last 12 years, she has lived with family in Washington state. She is survived by her brother Benjamin, two sons Larry(Judi) and Tony(Brenda), five grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings GoIdle Gray, Albert Evans, William Jr., Thomas, Edward and John Tarlton. Gone but never forgotten.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 28 to July 29, 2019
