Sarita "Sarah" Mosqueda, 90, of Topeka, KS died Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the House at Midland Care.
Sarah was born November 15, 1928 in Topeka, the daughter of Candelario and Modesta (Cervantez) Guerrero.
She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and attended LULAC. She retired from Stormont-Vail Hospital after 18 years of service.
Sarah married Manuel Mosqueda, Sr. on September 20, 1947 in Topeka. He preceded her in death on January 9, 1994. Survivors include five sons, Edward Mosqueda, Mario Mosqueda, Charles Mosqueda, Tony Mosqueda, Manuel Mosqueda, Jr., four daughters, Beverly Mosqueda, Lupe Mosqueda, Yolanda Mosqueda and Mary Barrera. Two brothers, Candelario Guerrero, Jr., Richard Guerrero, a sister, Rachel Rodriguez, 24 grandchildren and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren also survive. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Alfred Mosqueda and Gabriel Mosqueda, Sr., six siblings, Lupe Mitchell, Carman Llamas, Sammy Guerrero, Carol Guerrero, Margaret Gutierrez, Rebecca Guerrero, a grandson, George Grau, Jr. and a granddaughter, Shelly Durant.
Sarah will lie in state after 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home where her family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. A Parish Rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers her family suggests memorial contributions be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka, KS 66603.
Fond memories on condolences may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019