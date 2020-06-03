Sayre M. Youngs, Jr Sayre Meredith Youngs, Jr., 92, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020.
Survivors include four children, Sayre "Brad" Youngs, Springfield, MO; Stuart (Valerie) Youngs, Kansas City, MO; Tamara (Scott) Crider; Meredith (Craig) Preisner, all of Topeka, KS; five grandchildren and twin great-grandchildren.
A memorial ceremony will be held in Topeka at a later date. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel is assisting the family in Topeka. To view a full obituary and leave a special message for the family online, visit
www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.