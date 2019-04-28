|
Scott Bradley Greeno Scott Bradley Greeno, 63, of Salina KS passed away peacefully in his home Monday April 15, 2019. He was born August 10th, 1956 in Wellington KS, to Roberta (Knowles) and Everett Greeno. He attended Fort Scott Community College then entered the ROTC program at Pittsburg State University. After graduation he was stationed in Germany and attained the rank of First Lieutenant before he was honorably discharged.
He is preceded in death by his parents Everett and Roberta Greeno and a grandniece Kirsten Stangl of Wellington.
He is survived by his longtime girlfriend Judy Palenske of Salina, stepmom Darnell Greeno of Wellington, Brother Jay Greeno of Wichita, Sister April Greeno of Wellington, nieces and nephews Jennifer Berryman and Malorie Kinyon of Wellington, Mathew Greeno of Kansas City, Melissa Greeno of Topeka, great-nephews Seth Stangl of Wellington, and Huxley Greeno of Kansas City.
Above all Scott loved his country and lived by the motto, "Adapt and Overcome!"
Per Scott's wishes there will be no formal funeral.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019