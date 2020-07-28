Seledonio "Sal" Esquibel, 94, of Topeka, passed away on July 26, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Topeka, Kansas on March 3, 1926 the son of Andrew and Inez (Dominguez) Esquibel.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Airborne serving during World War II and the Korean Conflict. While in the Army Sal was a boxer with the Second Regiment Boxing Team C.R.T.C.
Sal was a huge Royals fan and a little league coach and started the Local #178 Baseball Team and R.C. Eagles. He also was one of the founders of SCABA at Lake Shawnee. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Sal worked for Hill's Pet Nutrition for over 45 years. He spent 32 of those years in the warehouse where he retired as a Warehouse Leadman.
He married Katherine Ortiz at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church on November 9, 1946. She predeceased him on November 27, 2013. Sal is survived by his children, Monica Esquibel (Martin Paz), Steve Esquibel (Deborah), Patty Kennedy, and Tom Esquibel (Susie) all of Topeka, 8 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Mercedes "Peggy" Pagan, of Topeka and Paula Medina of California. Two sisters, Julia Jaramillo and Frances Cervantez preceded him in death.
Sal will lie in state at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church on Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a Parish Rosary prayed at 6:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery with military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.
In Sal's memory the family enourages those in attendance to wear KC Royal's attire.
