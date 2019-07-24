|
Seth Toy Seth Carl Toy, 44, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019.
Seth was born December 27, 1974, in Topeka to JoAnne "Joey" Erdman and Vernon Toy, Jr.
Seth loved life! He was happy, always smiling; he loved everyone and remembered everyone. He thoroughly enjoyed food, especially pickled beets and candy. Seth was a ladies man with a ornrey personality. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Grateful to have shared his life are his mother, Joey Erdman; father, Vernon Toy; brothers, Bradey Toy and Cody Toy (Patricia); his sister, Mindy Toy; grandmother, Clara Erdman; grandfather, Harold Melvin; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Seth's Life will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, at KNI (Kansas Neurological Institute), 3107 SW 21st St, Topeka KS 66604, in the Wheatland building. Cremation will follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Seth's memory to KNI (to be used in acknowledging all the staff who had become Seth's family these last few years), sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
