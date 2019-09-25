Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carey Funeral Home Inc
503 S Topeka
Burlingame, KS 66413
(785) 654-3325
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Scranton V.F.W. Hall
324 S East Avenue
Scranton, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Seymour Eylander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Seymour Eylander

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Seymour Eylander Obituary
Seymour Eylander Seymour Eylander, 95, Scranton, Kansas, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Brookside Retirement Community, Overbrook, KS.

A celebration of life will be held 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Scranton V.F.W. Hall, 324 S East Avenue, Scranton KS. A private family burial has taken place at Scranton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to the Scranton Lions Club and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.

logo

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Seymour's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now