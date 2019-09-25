|
Seymour Eylander Seymour Eylander, 95, Scranton, Kansas, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Brookside Retirement Community, Overbrook, KS.
A celebration of life will be held 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Scranton V.F.W. Hall, 324 S East Avenue, Scranton KS. A private family burial has taken place at Scranton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to the Scranton Lions Club and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019