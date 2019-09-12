Home

Shanteal Faye Camacho

Shanteal Faye Camacho Obituary
Shanteal Faye Camacho Shanteal Faye Camacho passed away on September 3, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at St. Catherine's Catholic Church at 205 S. Lawrence Street, Emporia, KS 66801 at 11am for close family and friends. Afterwards, there will be a Celebration of Life at 2611 Fauna Rd, Lebo, KS 66856 at 2pm, open to all. Contributions can be made to: Camacho Family Memorial Fund, Lyon County State Bank, 902 Merchant St., Emporia, KS, 66801. Condolences can be left at www.midwestcremationsociety.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
