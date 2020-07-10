1/1
Shari L. Staehli
Shari L. Staehli, age 73, of Topeka, KS, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 in Topeka, KS.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 9:30-11:00 A.M., followed by a funeral service at 11:00 A.M., both being held at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions to the Cat Association of Topeka, 1719 SW Gage Blvd, Topeka, KS 66604 and/or Midland Hospice, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS 66606. Contributions can be mailed or left with the funeral home.

Please visit www.brennanmathenafh.com. Arrangements by Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, KS 66603.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
