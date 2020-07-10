Shari L. Staehli, age 73, of Topeka, KS, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 in Topeka, KS.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 9:30-11:00 A.M., followed by a funeral service at 11:00 A.M., both being held at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions to the Cat Association of Topeka, 1719 SW Gage Blvd, Topeka, KS 66604 and/or Midland Hospice, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS 66606. Contributions can be mailed or left with the funeral home.
. Arrangements by Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, KS 66603. Shari L. Staehli