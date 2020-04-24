|
|
Sharolet Kay Freeman SHAROLET KAY FREEMAN
OSAGE CITY- Sharolet K. Freeman, 74, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with her daughter by her side.
Sharolet Kay Hannigan was born October 5, 1945 in Chase County, Kansas, the daughter of Robert and Catherine (Waner) Hannigan. She graduated from Northern Heights High School.
She was joined in marriage to Max Freeman on November 30, 1963 in Osage City. To this union two children were born Tina and Max, Jr.. Sharolet was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her family was her world.
Sharolet worked at Osage Nursing and Rehab and Hallmark Cards.
She will be forever remembered by her husband, Max, Sr. of the home; daughter, Tina (Lonnie) Beckwith of Topeka; son, Max Freeman, Jr. of Topeka; sister, Rose Williamson of Osage City and a grandson, Corey (Danielle) Roberts of Lawrence.
Sharolet was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Pat, Jerry and Jim Hannigan.
Cremation is planned and memorial service will be planned at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth, Osage City, KS 66523. Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020