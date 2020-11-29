July 12th, 1941 - November 16th, 2020



She never knew a stranger. Those that did meet her, they called her friend, sister, aunt, grandma, or mostly just Mom, and she was the Mom... to so many more than just her own.



Sharon Winsor, of Olathe, KS, found everlasting peace on Monday, November 16. She was born on July 12th, 1941 in Leavenworth, KS and was preceded in death by her parents Ulysses and Edna Mead.



Sharon attended and graduated from Immaculata High School in Leavenworth, KS and was married to John E. Winsor formerly of Easton, KS for 21 years who preceded her in death.



Sharon is survived by her five children, Russell Winsor (with wife Terri) of Orlando, FL, Dawn Miller (with husband Gary) of Gardner, KS, Valerie Winsor of Topeka, KS, Tonya Barnes (with husband Robert) of Edmond, OK, and Leith Winsor (with wife Veronica) of Lawrence, KS. Sharon is also survived by her three siblings, Janet Gabrick of Hawaii, Mary Rae Krallman of Topeka, KS, & Kevin Mead of Topeka, KS. She was also blessed with 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, not to mention all the nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends all too numerous to mention.



A memorial service will be held at 3:00pm, Saturday, December 12th, 2020 at the New Life Community Church, Gardner, KS. In lieu of cards or flowers, please make donations to the Association of Community Mental Health Centers of Kansas.



