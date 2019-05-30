|
Sharon Bryson Stromgren Sharon Bryson Stromgren, 55, Scranton, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at her home.
A funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Burlingame Federated Church, Burlingame, Kansas. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday at Carey Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sharon Stromgren Memorial Fund and sent in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2019