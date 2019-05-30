Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Stromgren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Bryson Stromgren

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sharon Bryson Stromgren Obituary
Sharon Bryson Stromgren Sharon Bryson Stromgren, 55, Scranton, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at her home.

A funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Burlingame Federated Church, Burlingame, Kansas. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday at Carey Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sharon Stromgren Memorial Fund and sent in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.