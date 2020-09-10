1/1
Sharon Corber Link
Sharon Corber Link, 69, passed away unexpected on Sept. 4, 2020 while preparing to go to the hospital to say her final goodbye to her daughter Crystal Corber. They both passed on the same day. She leaves behind a daughter Shannon Corber, 3 grandchildren, Layla Micheals, Brooklyn Corber and Ashten Corber Grimmett. Siblings Linda Cornelison, Topeka, Judy Ireland, Grants Pass Oregon and Scooter Bradley (Barb), Osage. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The full obit can be found at AngelsAboveCS.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
