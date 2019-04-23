|
Sharon (Ryan) Gerber LAS VEGAS, NEVADA- Sharon Ruth Ryan-Gerber, 66, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 in Desert Springs Hospital in Las Vegas.
Sharon Ruth Ryan was born December 6, 1952 in Illinois, the daughter of Robert and Murrel (Iott) Ryan. She graduated from Highland Park High School in Topeka. She moved to Las Vegas in 1980 where she became an accountant for a non-profit organization.
Sharon is survived by sons, Justin Gerber of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Ryan Gerber of Las Vegas, Nevada and many close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Bethlehem Cemetery near Paxico, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sharon Gerber Memorial Fund, to be designated at a later date and may be sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 338, Eskridge, KS 66423. Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019