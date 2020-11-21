1/
Sharon Kay Millard
1951 - 2020
{ "" }
Sharon Millard, 69, of Topeka passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery. She will lie in state at Davidson Funeral Home at 1035 N. Kansas Ave, from 12:00 pm until 8:00 pm Monday.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Lying in State
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
NOV
24
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
Memories & Condolences
9 entries
November 20, 2020
Grama Sharon, we will all miss you. You were more then my friend coworker you were family to my kids and I. I will miss all your random calls when you were out shopping. I wish this was just a bad dream. I MISS YOU more then you will ever know. Prayer and hugs to the family.
Armandina Soto and Family
Friend
November 20, 2020
Our condolences to the family. Sharon was an amazing person with a big heart. She never missed a bowling tournament whether it was in town or miles away! She meant a lot to the bowling community and will be missed. I was also lucky enough to work with her the past two years. Her work ethic was beyond measure. Matt, Jarrod, and Kylie our hearts go out to all your families. Her kids, grandkids and great grandkids meant the world to her. I know they will be heartbroken. Prayers to all of you. Scott, Shawna, and Nathan Mercer
Shawna Mercer
Friend
November 20, 2020
My deepest sympathies and prayers for Sharon’s family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Steve Walters
Friend
November 20, 2020
What a kind and friendly woman Sharon was! I first met her at Lafayette Elementary School. She and her parents loved to volunteer there. Sharon was always willing to help in any way. Throughout the years I would see her from time to time around the community. Sharon's friendly, helpful nature was always there too. She raised some awesome children and my prayers go out to them and Mildred as they go through this time of grief.
Karis Schrag
Friend
November 20, 2020
SHARON HAS DEFINITELY IMPACTED ALOT OF LIVES; IN THE ALMOST 5 YEARS OF KNOWING HER AS A CO-WORKER, SHE WAS TRULY A WONDERFUL WOMAN; HER SMILE ALWAYS BRIGHTENED MY DAY ANY TIME I SAW HER AND I ENJOYED GETTING TO TALK TO HER ANY TIME I COULD. MY DEEPEST CONDOLENCES AND SYMPATHIES ARE WITH HER FAMILY AT THIS TIME. SHE WILL SURELY BE MISSED.
CARRIE NGUGI
Coworker
November 20, 2020
John and family I’m so sorry for your loss. I worked with Sharon and she was my friend as well. She was always doing for others. I remember her bringing me some no bake cookies from John. Maybe she’s talking to my Danny in heaven and having a great visit. Rest easy my friend
Pam Hendricks
Friend
November 20, 2020
My deepest sympathy goes out Sharon's family and friends. She will be missed.
Karla Charay
Coworker
November 20, 2020
My love and prayers are going out to Sharon's family and everyone who knew and cared for her. She was a light in this world and I was lucky enough to know her the past 10 years as we worked together. She treated me and my family as her own and we will never forget her love and compassion for others. You will be so deeply missed, Grandma Sharon. With all our love & until we meet again ~ Lacey, Austin, Parks and Raven
Lacey Black
Coworker
November 20, 2020
Sharon will be greatly missed. She was a great co-worker and even better friend!
Beverly Cook
Friend
