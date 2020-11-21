Our condolences to the family. Sharon was an amazing person with a big heart. She never missed a bowling tournament whether it was in town or miles away! She meant a lot to the bowling community and will be missed. I was also lucky enough to work with her the past two years. Her work ethic was beyond measure. Matt, Jarrod, and Kylie our hearts go out to all your families. Her kids, grandkids and great grandkids meant the world to her. I know they will be heartbroken. Prayers to all of you. Scott, Shawna, and Nathan Mercer

Shawna Mercer

Friend