Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th
Holton, KS 66436
(785) 364-2626
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Holton, KS
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Holton, KS
View Map
Sharon L. (Clements) Lane


1936 - 2020
Sharon L. (Clements) Lane Obituary
Sharon L. (Clements) Lane TOPEKA- Sharon L. Lane, 83, of Holton, KS, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Atria Hearthstone Assisted Living in Topeka, KS. She was born December 13, 1936 in Havensville, KS, the daughter of Ralph Ivan and Florence (Nicholas) Clements. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 3, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in Holton. Burial will follow at the Holton Cemetery. Family will greet friends Monday from 9:00 a.m. to service time. Memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church or The Beck Bookman Library c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
