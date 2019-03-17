|
Sharon Lee Hisey, 58, of Topeka, passed away March 14, 2019 at Midland Hospice Care. Sharon was born on April 11, 1960 in Topeka, Kansas. Daughter of Clyde and Marilyn (Alexander) Bracken.
Sharon was a Highland Park High School graduate of 1978. It was there that she met her husband Duff. Sharon worked as radiology technician for majority of her life at Tallgrass Medical and Rehab. She was a very trendy woman. She loved when the seasons would change so that she could take down old decorations in her home and put up new. Also changing out her clothing. She would dress to the season that it was and was so proud about that. Her and her husband Duff made the best of the bad times. They ended up purchasing an RV and going on road trips to and from Topeka and St. Louis during her treatments. It was the best part of their marriage. They could just be together, meet new people experiencing the same things, and continue their life adventure with each other by their side.
Sharon is preceded in death by her father Clyde.
She is survived by her loving husband Duff of ten years; her mother Marilyn; daughters, Andrea Walker of Topeka and Ellie Walker of Topeka; and her son Aaron Walker of Travis Air Force Base in California; and her two sisters, Stacey (Derrick) Dawson of Topeka and Connie (Don) Childs of Topeka.
Sharon will lie in state after 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home where the family will receive friends from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to , sent in the care of Brennan Mathena Funeral Home 800 SW 6th Ave, Topeka, KS 66603. To leave online condolences and fond memories, please visit www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019
