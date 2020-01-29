Home

Sharon Louise (Holt) Jarvis

Sharon Louise (Holt) Jarvis Obituary
Sharon Louise (Holt) Jarvis Sharon Louise (Holt) Jarvis, 82, of Topeka, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020.

She was born March 29, 1937, in Hays, Kansas, the daughter of Kittridge Levi and Pearl Evangeline (Olson) Holt.

She is survived by children Wayne D. (Susan) Jarvis II, Baldwin City, KS, Carol Lee Jarvis, Topeka, KS, Leslie (Dawn) Jarvis, Topeka, KS, twins Heidi (Bret) Roles, Auburn, KS and Michael (Roz) Jarvis, Oak Harbor, WA; sister Norma (Bill) Burlew, Paxico, KS; fifteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Wayne DeLancie Jarvis; her parents; a sister Patty McCaulley, and two brothers, Lee and Bruce Holt.

Honoring her request, cremation is planned at Dove.

A memorial celebration of life will begin at 11:30 am and guests will be welcomed at 11:00 am, January 29, 2020 at Reynolds Lodge, Lake Shawnee, Topeka, KS. She would like live plant donations in her memory. For more information, visit www.ladyzimbo.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
