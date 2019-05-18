|
|
Sharon "Doc" Rice Sharon "Doc" Rice, 80, of Topeka, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Plaza West Regional Health Center in Topeka. She was born November 11, 1938 in Topeka, the daughter of Oliver C. and Margaret (DuBois) Ridley, Sr.
Sharon graduated from Highland Park High School. She attended Kaw Area Vocational School where she earned her LPN and attended Highland Community College. Sharon was employed by Topeka State Hospital and later went to work for Stormont-Vail Health Care as an LPN for 38 years before retiring. She was a member of the Highland Crest Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Sharon married Richard Rice. He preceded her in death in 1981. She was also preceded in death by her son; Kevin Rice on March 25, 2012 and her siblings; William Ridley, Charlotte Henderson, Marjorie Ridley and Armand Ridley. She was also preceded in death by her roommate at Plaza West; Rosie Johnson.
Survivors include two children; Darryl Rice of Topeka, Shelley Rice of Topeka, four granddaughters; La' Shawne Rice, Alyssa Rice, Shayna McCall, Ayvire Rice, one grandson; Cameron Rice, five great-grandchildren and her siblings; Olivia Burden, Oliver Ridley, Jr., Alberta Williams, Juanita Williams and Lenora Clark and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. where the family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Stormont-Vail Foundation, 1500 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66604.
To leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2019