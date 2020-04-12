Home

Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
Sharon Ruth (Choate) Carter

Sharon Ruth (Choate) Carter Obituary
Sharon Ruth (Choate) Carter Sharon Ruth (Choate) Carter, 80, of Rossville, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020.

She was born October 22, 1939, in Indianola, Iowa, the daughter of John and Ruby (Garrison) Choate.

Sharon worked as a School Bus Driver for PCSSD in Arkansas for 13 years and also worked as a Long Haul Truck Driver for several years prior to retiring.

Sharon married Forest "Bud" Donald Carter on September 9, 1995 in Sherwood, Arkansas.

Survivors include her husband, Bud of the home, daughters, Paula Yancey, Donna Verdejo and Debbie Heaton; sons, Jeff Pogue, Ron Pogue and Jason Hill; ten grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and three brothers. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and a daughter, Donna Haney.

Sharon was a master crafter, gardener and enjoyed cooking. She especially loved spending time with her family.

Honoring Sharon's request, cremation is planned. The family plans to have a Celebration of Life Service at a later date. Dove Cremations and Funeral, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020
