Sharon Sue (Felt) Chermok Graveside services for Sharon Sue Chermok, 71, Perry, will be 11 am, Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Memorial Park Cemetery. A visitation will be from 10-10:45, at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home.
She died February 1, 2019, at Azria Health Olathe, KS.
Sharon was born January 21, 1948, in Lawrence, the daughter of William Woodrow and Hazelle Geraldine Metzger Felt.
She worked for Jostens for many years later she worked as an administrative assistant for the State of Kansas. She enjoyed baking, cooking and dancing in the kitchen.
Sharon married John Raymond Chermok. He preceded her in death in 2006.
Survivors include her sons Cory J. Chermok, Olathe, Steven J. (Rebecca) Holton, KS; five grandchildren Brenden, Dustin, Caleb, Ashlynn and Elizabeth.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lawrence Humane Society, sent in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, 601 Indiana Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
