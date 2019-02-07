Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory
601 Indiana St
Lawrence, KS 66044
(785) 843-5111
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory
601 Indiana St
Lawrence, KS 66044
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Chermok
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Sue (Felt) Chermok

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sharon Sue (Felt) Chermok Obituary
Sharon Sue (Felt) Chermok Graveside services for Sharon Sue Chermok, 71, Perry, will be 11 am, Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Memorial Park Cemetery. A visitation will be from 10-10:45, at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home.

She died February 1, 2019, at Azria Health Olathe, KS.

Sharon was born January 21, 1948, in Lawrence, the daughter of William Woodrow and Hazelle Geraldine Metzger Felt.

She worked for Jostens for many years later she worked as an administrative assistant for the State of Kansas. She enjoyed baking, cooking and dancing in the kitchen.

Sharon married John Raymond Chermok. He preceded her in death in 2006.

Survivors include her sons Cory J. Chermok, Olathe, Steven J. (Rebecca) Holton, KS; five grandchildren Brenden, Dustin, Caleb, Ashlynn and Elizabeth.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lawrence Humane Society, sent in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, 601 Indiana Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.

Online condolences made at rumsey-yost.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.