Sharon Woodson-Bryant Sharon Woodson-Bryant, 71, passed away from cancer on March 3, 2019. Born in Topeka, Kansas to James E. Woodson and Ethel Ransom Woodson, she was a member of St. John A.M.E. church and graduated from Quinton Heights Elementary, Crane Junior High and Topeka High School. At the University of Kansas, she became a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, earning a B.S. degree in 1969 and M.S. in 1975 from the School of Journalism.
During her life-long career in journalism, she worked as a reporter for newspapers in Grand Rapids and Ann Arbor, Michigan, in marketing for Disney in Florida, as the Kellogg Foundation visiting professor at Florida A&M University and co-owner and publisher of Tallahassee's African American newspaper, Capital Outlook. In 1980, she moved to Los Angeles to work in public relations and government affairs for Bank of America, the Southern California Gas Company, and the Union Bank of California. She also wrote guest columns on race relations and concerns of African Americans for the Los Angeles Sentinel, the Los Angeles Wave, and the Los Angeles Times, was active in the Black Journalists Association of Southern California and a founder of the National Forum for the Black Public Administration/Southern California chapter. Her many honors include the NAACP Legal Defense Fund Black Woman of Achievement award and the KU Black Alumni's African American Leaders and Innovators award.
She is survived by her husband, James A. Bryant, her mother, Ethel Woodson Parks, and her brother, James Woodson. Her memorial service was held at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Clearwater, Florida on March 23, 2019.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019