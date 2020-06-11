I didn't know Shawn Lay very well but worked with his wife, Denea, for a few years. I do know that Shawn was a good, caring provider, often working more than one job at a time, and that he and Denea loved each other very much. Shawn appeared to be a kind, quiet soul. Denea, my heart is breaking for you! I'm so very, very sorry!
Ursula
SGT. Shawn S. Lay, 46, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the Penwell- Gabel Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Ave, Topeka, Kansas. A Funeral Ceremony will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Penwell-Gabel Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to Mission 22 at 17040 Pilkington Rd, Suite 200 Lake Oswego, OR 97035 or Text the word "give" or "donate" to (615) 645-2451, VFW Philip Billard Post 1650, 3110 SW Huntoon, or the Patriot Guard, 6641 E. 85th Street North, Owasso, OK 74055. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.