I didn't know Shawn Lay very well but worked with his wife, Denea, for a few years. I do know that Shawn was a good, caring provider, often working more than one job at a time, and that he and Denea loved each other very much. Shawn appeared to be a kind, quiet soul. Denea, my heart is breaking for you! I'm so very, very sorry!

Ursula

Ursula M Ingram

Acquaintance