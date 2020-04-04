|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Shawna Kristine Solis
04/04/77 - 04/12/13
Butterflies are like guardian angels…
Easing their way up
And
Descending from the sky
Watching over their loved ones
As they gracefully fly by…
From Heaven To Earth…
They are in disguise
Their beauty brightens the evening sky…
Butterflies during the day
Stars during the night
They fill our hearts with Love, Warmth,
And
Everlasting Light
Happy Birthday to Our Everlasting Light
Forever in Our Hearts
Mom, Dad, Mayah and Family, Asha,
Rachael, Jessea, Family and Friends
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal on Apr. 4, 2020