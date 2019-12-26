|
Shawna Lee Lister-Shutt Memorial services for Shawna Lee Lister-Shutt, 38, Topeka, will be 11 am, Friday December 27, 2019, at Grace Baptist Church at 1110 NE Michigan Ave, Topeka, KS 66616.
She died Sunday, December 22, 2019, at the University of Kansas Hospital after an eight month struggle with Dress/Stevens Johnston
Shawna was born February 12, 1981, in Topeka, the daughter of Walter L and Vicki L. Lister.
She graduated from Topeka High School. She went to Kansas University obtaining her BA degree in 2003 and then finished up by completing her PHD in Physical Therapy 2007.
Shawna worked as a Physical Therapist in a long term care facility.
She married Eric Shutt 2013, they later separated.
Survivors include her mother Vicki Lister, her sister Nichole, her brother Daniel Kwiatkowski, Grandmother Jeanne Longaker, along with lots of aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her father Walter Lister, and a niece Aspen.
Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels, 2121 Kasold Dr. Suite B, Lawrence, Kansas 66047.
Online condolences made at rumsey-yost.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019