Chapel Oaks Funeral Home - Hoyt
Sheila Ann Fitzgerald TOPEKA - Sheila Ann Fitzgerald, 67, of Topeka, died Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Midland Hospice House in Topeka.

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 27th at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hoyt. A Rosary will be prayed at 10:00 a.m. Friday with visitation following until service time. Burial will follow in the Shipshee Cemetery, west of Mayetta. On-line condolences may be made at

chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019
